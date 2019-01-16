Soldiers, family members and civilians quickly packed Club Hood, several hundred at a time, for the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program’s 42nd Mega Career Fair on Tuesday.
The career fair featured 190 vendors representing more than 20,000 jobs in careers such as law enforcement, government, industry and technology.
“I’m looking for the opportunity to get a job while I’m still in, so that way when I get out I’ll be secure,” said Spc. Ryan Sterling, a fueler with 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade. “I’m looking into transportation — driving — or logistics.”
Sterling said he felt confident he would be able to find a career he would be happy with, adding that an overseas job would be his ideal.
“This is a great option that (the Transition Assistance Program) does for the soldiers,” he said. “It gives everyone the chance to see what is out there and put themselves in a better position for when they get out.”
The event was open to anyone looking for a job, regardless of whether they were military or civilian. More than 5,000 job seekers were expected to have attended by the time the event was over, according to Robert Schumacher, the marketing coordinator for Fort Hood’s Transition Services.
“I think the least I’ve seen (attend) is 3,700, and that was one isolated event,” he said. “The last two events — 5,175, 5,200. We’ve had as many as 5,500 job seekers attend. The majority, I’d say at least 85 to 90 percent, are going to be active-duty military.”
Schumacher said the semi-annual Mega Career Fair, held every January and June, is not the place to go for someone looking for a minimum-wage job.
“Now if you’re looking for a job at McDonald’s making $80,000 a year as a manager in one of the regional headquarters, you’re going to find those types of jobs here,” he said. “If a service member takes a job for $7.50, $8 an hour to start, they better figure out which car is going to go first, because they can’t afford to live in the same lifestyle they have in the military.”
The vendors at the event represented a lot of high-paying jobs, with recruiters from organizations such as Amazon, Halliburton and Lockheed Martin Corporation attending. City, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the nation were well represented, and government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service were in attendance as well.
Monday’s fair was the first Fort Hood career fair attended by the Ford Motor Company, but definitely will not be the last, said Vanessa Benson, a military and veterans initiatives recruiter for Ford.
“We started our program back in May (2018),” the retired Army colonel said. “We’ve asked the services for the curriculum for mechanics, and we’re giving constructive credit to our service members towards a Ford certification.
“We’re heavily recruiting for mechanics and diesel mechanics,” she said.
Benson’s job with Ford is to link transitioning service members with any one of the 3,300 dealerships Ford has across the nation, she said. That includes positions as mechanics, in sales and even human resources and management.
“I really want to help soldiers find jobs,” she said. “It’s a true pleasure to be out here today, and connecting and talking to these soldiers and trying to find them a good, easy path in transitioning to one of these dealerships.”
Benson, who served in the adjutant general corps, said she spent a good chunk of her career with the 101st Airborne Division and never had the opportunity to see how large of an event the Mega Career Fairs are at Fort Hood.
“The craziness of 5,000 soldiers in one day is almost unbelievable,” she said. “I’m just glad Ford Motor Company is here, and we’re going to continue to come to these job fairs.”
The wide variety of company recruiters was too good of an opportunity for retired Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Cherry, a Harker Heights resident, to pass up.
“I’m looking into the maintenance/mechanic supervisor field,” he said. “I’m retired and looking for something to do.”
Job fairs such as the Mega Career Fair is a great opportunity for younger soldiers especially, Cherry added.
“It helps them when they’re transitioning to set themselves up prior to exiting the military,” he said. “It’s a good tool — the military has come a long way in helping the soldiers (to transition out of the military).”
The next Mega Career Fair is scheduled for June 18 at Club Hood. For more information, contact the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program at 254-288-5627 or 254-553-6363.
