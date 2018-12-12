The “First Team” welcomed home more than 200 soldiers of the 154th Composite Trucking Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade on Friday after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.
The mission of the soldiers was to ensure all U.S. military units heading to areas within Southwest Asia got their equipment to where it needed to go, according to an August interview with the company’s commander, Capt. Nathaniel A. McDermott. The unit was also responsible for multi-class distribution as well, which included everything from general supplies and ammunition to medical supplies.
“We are primarily responsible for receiving unts as they deploy into theater,” McDermott said in the interview. “We pull almost 100 percent of the equipment that comes into the port here in Kuwait. We basically pick that stuff up at the port, we move it forward and take it to the aerial ports here to get on C-17’s and C-130’s to go Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or some other areas in (Central Command’s area of operations).”
McDermott said at the time he expected the unit to have conducted more than 1,000 convoy missions during their nine-month deployment.
After the formal portion of the early-morning homecoming ceremony at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, 1st Cavalry Division deputy commander Brig. Gen. Miles Brown said, “Let’s get these soldiers reunited with their families.”
