KILLEEN — Volunteers gathered late Saturday afternoon to retrieve wreaths from graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The event was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. but was rescheduled due to weather concerns. The delay did not stop the volunteers from coming out to honor local veterans.
Harker Heights High School sophomores Excellence Wallace and Kosi Eneli said this was their first time to volunteer at the cemetery’s wreath retrieval.
Excellence’s mom is a sergeant first class in the Army and brought the girls to the event.
Excellence said she participates because of her mom. “Veterans served our country. I see it with my mom. When she passes one day far away I hope that others will do this for her.”
Kosi said that while she does not have any family in the military, “It’s important to honor them.” She accompanied Excellence to the event to help out and show her support.
Many children were seen removing bows, stacking wreaths on poles and carrying trash to the curb to support the retrieval event.
Some of the families in attendance have loved ones buried at the cemetery and came to show their respect. Others helped out because they wanted to give back to their community.
Before the clean-up began, community liaison Hilary Shine greeted the hundreds of volunteers who came to help with the yearly project sponsored by Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Shine reminded the volunteers of the many ways to get involved with the program, such as preparing, laying and retrieving the wreaths, as well as helping through donations, as the event is wholly supported by donations and volunteers.
This was the last wreath event for this season. The wreaths are gathered and stored until the preparation event in the fall.
