Veterans and Korean Americans in Killeen on Tuesday marked the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, calling it a history that should be taught, not forgotten.
The event was organized by the Korean War Veterans Association Cen-Tex Chapter 222, who regularly collaborate and support the Korean community with organizations such as Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea and The Korean American Association of Killeen.
The three-year conflict, which ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty in 1953, has sometimes been referred to as “The Forgotten War” because it received less public attention than World War II, which preceded it, or the Vietnam War, which succeeded it.
“Without the courage and selflessness of Korean, American, UN and other allies to Korea we would have been a communist country. No Freedom and fear of standing up to government oppression are things that people in North Korea have to face everyday. We are really grateful for that and a lot of the younger generation don’t know about our history. They take their freedom for granted,” said Yunju Park, president of the Korean American Association of Killeen.
More than 30 attendees, some traveling as far as Arlington, came to listen to words from veterans such as Korean War veteran Fermin Cantu, president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans of America Eddie Bell Sr., Korean War Veterans Association Cen-Tex Chapter 222 president Roy Lytle and first vice president Michael Pak, along with a keynote from the commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Col. Jeremy Wilson.
Wilson went to talk about how the U.S. fought alongside South Korea under the United Nations flag against an invasion by North Korea, which was backed by China and the Soviet Union. More than 36,000 U.S. troops were killed in the conflict. Wilson then went on to acknowledge the Korean Veterans in attendance at the ceremony.
“These veterans not only fought on courageously through each brutal battle that came their way, they struggled with disease, malnutrition and frostbite,” said Wilson. “When you see South Korea today, you see that the price of freedom is worth fighting for.”
For the Koreans that witnessed the conflict firsthand, such as Jiwon Suh, words cannot express enough the gratitude he has to those who fought for his family’s freedom. Suh and his family were fed and later able to return to their home thanks to the efforts of Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
“The U.S. Army was almost surrounded by the North Koreans and the U.S. Army sent artillery. We huddled for cover, but the U.S. never left us and they were able to push back the North Koreans out,” said Suh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.