VanWinkle

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Harlan “Rip” VanWinkle planned to pursue a career in forestry after graduating from high school in 1958, but growing up in the tiny town of Iredell, about 90 miles north of Fort Hood, the 17-year-old found he was not prepared for college life.

“Colorado State University at that time was about the third-best forestry school in the nation, so that’s where I went,” VanWinkle explained. “I just didn’t do very well. I did learn how to play bridge, drink beer and there were a few more girls up there at Fort Collins than there were in Iredell.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.