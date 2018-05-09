KILLEEN — The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water is in need of volunteers for its next event, a kayak fishing event at Yowell Ranch in Killeen on May 19.
The organization’s goal is to help the nation’s service members and veterans from all branches unwind through the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. The events are also open to family members.
Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water provides kayak designed to allow veterans to decompress from the stresses associated with the rigors of military life through. This year, the nonprofit organization also started welcoming first-responders and their families to their kayak fishing events.
HOW events take place at local bodies of water and are affectionately referred to as “ecotherapy sessions,” according to Bert Rodriguez, assistant coordinator for the local HOW chapter.
“Heroes can reflect in solitude or reconnect in groups with their fellow paddlers as they learn kayaking and fishing basics,” he said in a release. “No experience or equipment is required; HOW provides everything free of charge, and kayak fishing is adaptive to those with disabilities.”
Those who would like to volunteer at this event, or donate to the Fort Hood chapter, can contact Frank Aguilar at 254-630-6440 or email ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org; or Bert Rodriguez at 817-996-1041 or email info@lonestarchronicles.com.
