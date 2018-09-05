TEMPLE — There’s no lack of jobs awaiting the volunteers who are helping build the Lee Crossley Veterans Community.
Not all jobs are highly skilled, but there are plenty of opportunities for the volunteer to improve painting and caulking techniques.
Pat Patterson, a lead in the community project, said there will be a need for some finish type painting at the community center, where cabinets were installed.
Located on Honor Lane, the project is expected to be partially completed by Thanksgiving. The Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity project will be made up of 13 duplexes and a community center.
Eligible veterans will have the opportunity to purchase one half of the duplex. Each of the 650-square-foot, one bedroom, one bath, homes will come fully equipped, with beds, living room furniture and a flat-screen television set. The kitchen pantry will be stocked.
“Weather permitting, we will begin putting fencing up on and close the opening on Hope Street,” Patterson said.
There’s a need for 20 to 30 volunteers each weekend at the site, said Tanya Gray, executive director of Keep Temple Beautiful, a lead sponsor of the home building project.
Volunteers need to come to paint outside and bring step ladders if convenient.
Not all of the homes are spoken for and applicants are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.