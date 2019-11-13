CRAWFORD — Former President George W. Bush hosted 40 wounded warriors and their families at his Crawford Ranch on Friday and Saturday for the Warrior 100k bike ride.

The mountain bike ride, put on every two years through the hilly Central Texas terrain, is designed to help the mental well-being of those wounded in the War on Terror. The ride not only challenges the wounded warriors physically, but also helps bring back a sense of camaraderie many miss from their days on active duty in the military.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.