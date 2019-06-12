III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony June 5 on Fort Hood’s Sadowski Field.
Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, who served as the commanding general since March 2017, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White.
During Funk’s remarks, he said he was a “Phantom Warrior” at least one last time and reflected on his time as the III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
“When I first came on board as Phantom 6, I asked our troopers how they defined what it meant to be a Phantom Warrior — Courageous. Fierce. Warrior. Selfless. Reliable. Strong. Resilient,” Funk said. “Lethal and tenacious — these are the words they came back with. After two years, I say with the utmost pride that our troopers get it. They understand and internalize these traits to their core.”
Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, recognized Funk’s accomplishments during the ceremony.
“For Lt. Gen. Paul Funk and his wife, Dr. Beth Funk, this day not only marks a new beginning but also symbolizes the conclusion of another tremendous chapter in this Corps’ storied history,” Garrett said. “Paul and Beth, thank you all for all that you have done leading III Corps and Fort Hood.”
Funk will be promoted to general and serve as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command after departing Fort Hood.
White, who most recently served as director of operations, United States European Command Stuttgart, Germany, was humbled to take command of the corps.
“There is a humbling aspect of standing up here in front of this great formation, but it’s not about White — the newest Phantom Warrior,” White said during his remarks. “It is about those who have surrounded me and gotten me to where I am today.”
White said is committed to those he serves with.
“I’ve stood on the shoulders of many great leaders and will continue to have my shoulders stood on. I am committed to giving this corps the leadership it requires and the privilege of taking the reins from this formation. I look forward to serving shoulder to shoulder with each of you as we write the next chapter in this Phantom Corps and Great Place.
White served as an armor officer since earning a commission from Claremont McKenna College in 1986. Over his three decade career, he served in a variety of command and staff positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Europe, Middle East and South Asia. These include combat deployments for Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.
While new to Fort Hood, White has served in III Corps units several times during his career. From July 2017 through March 2018, while commanding the 1st Armored Division, White led ground operations in Baghdad during the final defeat of ISIS in Iraq and hiss headquarters reported to III Corps and Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
Garrett welcomed White and his wife, Emma, during the ceremony and shared his enthusiasm for the new commander.
“Pat is a remarkable leader with extensive operational experience and I know that he is the right leader to lead this tremendous corps to new heights,” Garrett said. “Pat and Emma, we are offering you a new set of challenges at Fort Hood — perhaps the most difficult set of challenges any general officer can face. And that is taking a great unit and making it better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.