Without even looking twice, Sgt. 1st Class Makehava Perry looks and acts like your typical U.S. Army soldier, dress-right-dress, wakes up before the crack of dawn and does what is required of her as the operations noncommissioned officer-in-charge.
The former drill sergeant, Louisiana native and soon to be newly-promoted master sergeant and winner of five bodybuilding competitions is the very definition of being a superwoman.
“Never thought I would compete in a bodybuilding competition until one day I decided I had to do something about my weight,” said Perry.
When life throws a curve ball at one, it’s up that individual to know how to turn that into a home run.
Perry did just that after taking her regular Army Physical Fitness Test, successfully passing it — she weighed in higher than she normally did, which led her to getting “taped” because she was overweight according to the Army. Perry went in search of a way to lose the weight.
“I contacted Brittany Campbell, who is a bodybuilder and trainer, who is also a good friend of mine and I told her what I wanted to accomplish,” said Perry. “I began training in April 2018 with Brittany and in November 2018 I did my first show.”
The day had finally arrived after months of hard work, dedication, eating right, sticking to a schedule and it was time to leave it on the stage.
“When I first hit the stage I said to myself, ‘what did I get myself into?’” said Perry. “I have always been shy growing up — military wise I am not — but to be in a two-piece in front of thousands of people, I’ve never done that at all.”
Perry stood behind the curtain, waiting for her name to be called to show the judges her poses. It was in this moment that the 20-year soldier had to muster up courage and call upon one of the pillars of the Army values ethos — personal courage
“When I hit the stage I was 115 pounds,” said Perry. “Did what I went there to do and I won, and after that win, I just got addicted.”
To date, Perry has won three novices and two masters bodybuilding competitions.
Exploring her options to shed the weight to meet the U.S. Army standards led her to her new-found love of bodybuilding and motivating other soldiers on Fort Hood to live their best lives.
Perry is a highly-motivated soldier that goes above and beyond in her duties as a senior noncommission officer and now is a physique bodybuilder who hopes to get her pro card.
“My success as a bodybuilder has helped me to inspire thousands of people both in the Army and in the civilian world,” said Perry. “People want to learn how to eat clean, lose weight, meal prep.”
In addition to her regular duties as a soldier, Perry is now in charge of the special conditioning program at her current unit — First Army, Division West.
“I want to continue to inspire women and also men,” said Perry. “The Army comes first, but if you want to accomplish a personal goal, then you have to put the work in to get it done. It’s how badly that person wants it.”
The Army has come a long way and now women are starting to show that they can do more. Perry has set her eyes on one day becoming a command sergeant major, but if by any chance she is unable to achieve that goal, Perry is equipped with the right tools to be successful when she leaves the Army.
Perry’s advice to anyone seeking to enter the sport of bodybuilding is to “study the sport, find someone that’s at the top of the game in the sport. You want someone that looks the part, someone that knows what it takes to get you there.
“Write your goals down,” Perry added. “You need to visually see it.”
