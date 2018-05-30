KILLEEN — Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Veterans Commission co-hosted an employer recognition ceremony Thursday at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas office. Eligible employers received a “We Hire Vets” storefront decal and a digital decal for their websites.
The workforce commission is a government agency dedicated to economic prosperity in Texas. It monitors and provides technical assistance to Texas Workforce Solution that consists of 28 workforce developmental boards. Workforce Solutions offers education, training and labor market services for businesses and residents of its jurisdiction. The developmental boards are made up of 25 percent veterans.
Both partnered with Texas Veterans Commission to create an employer recognition program. The Texas Operation Welcome Home initiative created a need for the program. The initiative encourages employers to hire veterans and the recognition program represents the state’s gratitude. “We Hire Vets” is a program that praises businesses that recruit, train and retain veterans. The program helps the state retain veterans that are not from Texas as well.
“A lot of the veterans are not from here. We see a large number of them that want to stay in Central Texas because of the good quality of life,” said Heart of Texas Defense Alliance executive director Keith Sledd. “Opportunities are provided to those veterans through the education workforce programs that local businesses, universities and colleges contribute to.”
“It really is important to make sure as a state we thank employers who have truly made that commitment,” said Texas Workforce Commissioner Ruth Hughs. “If you have 10 percent or more of your workforce as Texan veterans, then we want to give you this ‘We Hire Vets’ decal.”
The recognition ceremony honored 31 Central Texas employers. Only 29 employers attended. About 98 percent of the recipients’ workforce are more than 10 percent military veterans. Tatitlek Training Services, Z System’s Corporation, III Corp and Fort Hood employed the most veterans.
Many employers sent veteran employees to receive the award on their behalf.
“As a veteran myself, we could not do what we do on Fort Hood without our veterans. It is hard to find 400 maintainers,” said Z System Inc.’s employee David Pagett. “I really wanted to say thank you to Robert Hetzel and to the people that work in this building because they are instrumental in making sure that veterans are available for us to hire.”
Chief Operations Officer Kendall Cox received an award for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and provided closing comments.
“This ceremony to me is personal because I, too, am a veteran,” said Cox. “All of us that have served understand that the success of our nation stems from those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us.”
The conclusion was a somber reminder that fallen heroes contributed to veteran initiatives as well.
“We Hire Vets” is an ongoing program. For more information on the program or to download the “We Hire Vets” nomination/employer form, visit texasworkforce.org/texas-operation-welcome-home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.