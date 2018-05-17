It began in May 1918 that the mighty corps was formed in France as an Expeditionary Force. It continued through several deactivations and re-activations to become the ultimate military force in the world.
“Getting better with age” is an understatement when associated with III Corps, also known as ”America’s Hammer” and “The Phantom Warrior.”
The recognition for 100 years of vigilant protection of our great nation is very much deserved and is an awesome pleasure for us to give.
It is with a great deal of pride and privilege that the “Great City of Copperas Cove” wishes III Corps a “Happy 100th Birthday” with a great deal of gratitude on this occasion.
We trust that the men and women of this Phantom Warrior Corps will guard this tradition and stay on course.
Frank Seffrood,
Copperas Cove mayor
