By Renee’ Mowatt
Armed Services YMCA
The Armed Services YMCA is happy to announce the launch of the 2019 Art & Essay Contest, co-sponsored by GEICO Military.
The annual contest is open to children in first through 12th grade of active-duty or retired members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard/Reserves. Submissions should be received by March 15. Winners will be announced in April.
The art contest is specifically for children in first through sixth grade. This year’s themes are “My Day at the ASYMCA” and “My Military Family.” There is one winner for each branch of the military. Winners of the Art Contest receive an iPod touch courtesy of GEICO Military.
Children in first through 12th grade are encouraged to participate in the essay contest. The topics for this year’s essays are “How the ASYMCA has helped me,” or “My greatest challenge as a military child has been..”
Winners in first through eighth grade will receive an iPod. Winning submissions in 10th through 12th grade score an Apple iPad.
“The ASYMCA Art & Essay contest shines a spotlight on the children of our military family,” said William French, president and CEO of the ASYMCA. “Military children face very unique challenges. The contest is an opportunity for them to voice their stories while helping others understand their experience and recognize their resiliency.”
The contest launches during Military Family Month, which was established by the Armed Services YMCA in 1996. While most recognize the strength and sacrifice of the service member, few recognize the family effort.
Military Family Month recognizes the contributions of service members, spouses and children that make up our military family.
According to the Department of Defense, military children move an average of “six to nine times during a school career.”
In addition to a parent’s deployment, their lifestyle can present many unique challenges.
The ASYMCA Art & Essay Contest encourages military children to communicate their perspective through art and writing. The ASYMCA looks forward to the hundreds of submissions they receive each year from military children and the opportunity for the public to acknowledge their sacrifices and resiliency.
Contest guidelines and information can be found at www.asymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.