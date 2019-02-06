By Amanda Carlson
Armed Services YMCA
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA is expanding its military support program, Children’s Waiting Room.
Children’s Waiting Room is one of several Armed Services YMCA core programs that is offered exclusively to active-duty soldiers and their families.
On Monday, a second Children’s Waiting Room opened at the ASYMCA Program Center at 100 E. Beeline Lane in Harker Heights. This Children’s Waiting Room is located less than a mile away from Harker Heights Medical Home, providing enhanced convenience for military families in the area.
Military families will be able to drop their children off for up to two hours of child care while they attend appointments. The new location will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Child care must be scheduled prior to appointment by calling 254-458-1015.
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen opened its first Children’s Waiting Room at its Copperas Cove Family Center last year. The Copperas Cove location, at 501 Clara Drive, has been a vital resource that allows military family members to receive the medical care they need while knowing their children are being taken care of by experienced child care professionals. Understanding the value this provides to the military community, the ASYMCA plans for even further expansion and is in discussions to open a third location at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The Children’s Waiting Room removes a significant barrier to health care for active-duty families. When active-duty families can drop off children at no cost before medical appointments, they are more likely to attend their scheduled appointments.
The Children’s Waiting Room helps support active-duty family members as they receive the medical care they need and improve the overall health of our active-duty families.
Many soldiers and their families are miles away from friends and family who would normally lend a helping hand. This is when the Armed Services YMCA steps in to provide a safe, caring and friendly environment for their children to play while their parents or siblings attend medical appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.