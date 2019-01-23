By Angela Sims
Herald Correspondent
Fort Hood families now have something they can add to their toolkit during times of separation due to military deployment.
Fort Hood Army wife Chandelle Walker, an author, published “Daddy Left with Mr. Army: A Child’s View of Military Deployment,” Dec. 12, 2018, as a way to help others understand what military children go through during deployments and other times of separation due to military obligations.
“I wrote the book in hopes of helping military parents, extended families and others understand what these military children go through when their parents deploy,” Walker said. “The (verbiage) in the book might help put into words what children may be thinking.”
Walker, who is originally from Gilbert, Arizona, met her husband — who was in the Marine Corps at the time — at Camp Pendleton, California, where she was attending an event. She married Michael Walker in 2000.
Since their marriage, Michael, an instructor pilot with the 166th Aviation Training Support Brigade out of Fort Hood, has been deployed five times throughout his military career, including two deployments to South Korea and three to Afghanistan.
During one of his five year-long deployments, Chandelle conceptualized the idea of writing a book after seeing what her then three-year-old daughter, Lauryn, was going through.
“After Michael finished flight school, he went to South Korea from 2005 to 2006, and during that time I was pregnant with my son, Austin, who is now 13 years old,” Chandelle said.
“While my husband was deployed, I noticed my kids wanted the other parent and I could never fill Michael’s shoes exactly the same,” Chandelle said. “Deployments are difficult because you have to fill both roles.”
Through deployment hardships, Chandelle found the inspiration to write her book.
“It was during that deployment that (the words for the book) started flowing so I started typing and typing,” Chandelle said. “And I tweaked it along the way.”
Michael was supportive of her endeavor. “I’m so proud of her,” Michael said. “Chandelle has always has had a strong and enduring personality. In many ways, she deals with the separation better than I do.”
The 30-page book, which is written in rhyme, has resonated with military family members.
“The book was very interesting,” said Harker Heights resident Jenny Wallace, who is also married to a service member. “I wish I would have had this book back when my children were a little younger.”
Wallace, whose husband is currently stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas has three children.
“I read the book with my twelve-year-old son, Jacob, and he liked it — he really liked it,” Wallace said. “After we finished reading the book, he was still looking through it.”
Wallace said she could sense and feel Chandelle’s dedication and love for military families and that the book could help parents see through the eyes of children. Chandelle, who said she considered just printing out one book for her family, decided to share it with the public instead.
“I think it’s wonderful that she could finally put to paper a perspective that so many might need to see,” Michael said.
Whether families are experiencing separation from their loved ones for the first time or are accustomed to deployments, the book can be used as a deployment tool.
“Every family deals with the hardships of separation in different ways,” Michael said. “I am truly grateful that Chandelle has found a way to convey that resilience to those who might be in need.”
Books are available through the Amazon website, Barnes and Noble website and the Archway Publishing website or by emailing kidbooksbychandelle@gmail.com.
