FORT HOOD — About 4,000 troops are ready to go to South Korea from Fort Hood.
First Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team held a color-casing ceremony at Fort Hood on Thursday. The ceremony “signifies that the brigade or the headquarters is moving from Fort Hood over to a deployed location,” said Col. Kevin Capra, commander of the brigade nicknamed “Greywolf.”
The deployment is a part of regular rotation of U.S. forces to the Korean Peninsula in accordance with the mutual security agreement with the Republic of Korean allies, Capra said. The brigade will replace a brigade from the 1st Armored Division.
The Fort Hood troops will begin to deploy in smaller groups in about a week or two until they have all arrived in Korea.
The last Fort Hood unit to deploy to the Korean peninsula for a nine-month rotation was the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in late May 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.