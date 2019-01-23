By Jason Douglas
HERALD CORRESPONDENT
At least 127 soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were welcomed home by friends and family at Abrams Gym following a nine-month deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on Friday.
This was the third flight returning troopers to Fort Hood from Iraq and additional flights are scheduled throughout the next several weeks to complete the rotation home. Approximately half of the regiment’s 4,300 soldiers deployed to the region.
Capt. Christopher Cummings, commander of G Troop, said he spent the previous nine months working to help build a stable Iraqi government and infrastructure, but the separation from his wife Callie Cummings was the hardest part of the deployment.
“It’s been difficult at times, but I have a very supportive wife, she’s very understanding when you have someone at home and follows the news and can understand where your stresses come from,” Christopher Cummings said.
Christopher Cummings said he was looking forward to sitting on the couch, sharing stories and catching up with his wife and playing with his dog.
He said his first thought when he saw his wife in the gym was “Wow, I’m happy to be home”.
Callie Cummings said she filled the time away from her husband by working full time and wrote a book titled “The Bold Maneuver” about office politics and how to assist women in navigating them.
She said she served previously in the military and had been to welcome home ceremonies in the past, but this was her first as a military spouse.
“I’m excited, this is the first one that I’ve been here for him,” Callie Cummings said. “Of course, you miss them but I know what they’re doing over there is really important, so you just try and think of the positive aspects of it and keeping yourself busy is the best thing you can do.”
She said she has not scheduled any activities and has kept her calendar clear so her and her husband can spend some time relaxing.
“I think he’ll enjoy just sitting at home eating some food, probably drinking some beers, and just taking it easy,” Callie Cummings said. “I think the most important thing is unconditional support, what they’re doing over there is a hard job, and they don’t always get to call or communicate.”
Ten-year-old Lilia Work and 12-year-old Tyler Work said the house has been quieter since their father, Lt. Col. Matthew Work, deployed. He is the commander of 2nd Squadron commander. Lilia and Tyler said they were looking forward to their father returning home.
“I’m waiting for my Dad to come home, it’s been quiet,” Lilia Work said. “I miss playing tag with him and tickle fights.”
She said she is looking forward to going skiing and going on road trips now that her father is coming home. She said she played soccer, drew, and helped her mom around the house to keep herself busy during the deployment.
“I imagined him on the sideline saying, ‘Way to go’,” Lilia Work said.
Tyler Work also said it’s been quiet at home during the deployment. He said he filled the time by doing outdoor activities.
“We would go outside and go shooting and hunting, I missed spending time with him,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going hunting and shooting and seeing him on the sidelines when I play soccer.”
He also had advice for the children of deployed service members.
“Be positive, stay strong, and he or she will come home soon,” he said.
Matthew York said the deployment was difficult.
“It’s been pretty difficult, but we were focused on the mission overseas, and to see the positive effects we had over there and all the wonderful kids, reminded me of my kids on a daily basis,” Matthew Work said.
He said the first thing that ran through his mind when he saw his children in the gym was “They’re a little bit taller”.
“We’ll probably have a tickle fight, get to meet the new cat, our dog died while I was gone, so that will be a little bit of an adjustment,” he said. “We’re excited, it’s an honor to be here and be part of a greater team. As much of a sacrifice this is, I felt a real calling to be there.”
Diana Cole eagerly awaited the arrival of her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Cole, the command sergeant major for the “Pioneer” Regimental Engineer Squadron. She said the separation had been difficult.
“You always have some hiccups in the road and doing all the stuff he used to, and just picking up the slack is difficult,” Diana Cole said. “Just not having him around when you need someone to talk to when you get really lonely is the most difficult.”
She said she kept herself busy by focusing on her children and grandson. The first activity she has planned is going out for pizza.
“Going to Chuck E. Cheese’s, my grandson planned it,” Diana Cole said.
Her advice for other family members who are dealing with a deployment was to be patient.
“They cannot call every time, or they cannot contact you so when you have questions, be patient,” she said. “If you have any problems, there are so many facilities out there that can help you, don’t hesitate.”
Maj. Andrew Betson, the operations officer for the cavalry squadron, represented the regiment’s commander during the ceremony. He said the soldiers that deployed worked in an advisory role for some of the senior headquarters of the Iraqi Security Forces throughout the country. He said some elements of the regiment also provided security and support to U.S. special operations forces inside Syria.
“What they were doing was providing intelligence and fire support and military advice as they were going through their operations against ISIS,” Betson said.
Betson said the troopers did not engage in direct fire against ISIS targets during the deployment.
“I think it was absolutely a successful mission, we’ve made amazing headway over the last nine months helping the Iraqi Security Forces really stamp out some of the last remnants of (ISIS),” Betson said. “We’re pretty confident and happy with what we were able to get done.”
The regiment suffered no casualties during the nine-month deployment.
