FORT HOOD — A ceremony has been scheduled to honor Fort Hood’s Hug Lady.
Elizabeth Laird, who is referred to as the “Hug Lady,” will be honored for her “unwavering commitment to soldiers with a plaque dedication ceremony” on July 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Staff Sergeant George Larkin Terminal at Robert Gray Army Airfield, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Post officials said a room in the terminal where Laird hugged deploying soldiers will be named after her during the same ceremony.
Fort Hood officials worked with Laird’s family for several months on the dedication of the room at the airport where she gave each soldier a hug.
Laird, who died Dec. 24, 2015, was affectionately known as the “Hug Lady” for attending almost every Fort Hood deployment since 2003 until her death, hugging an estimated 500,000 soldiers.
A petition was started in late May by Christopher Peckham of Savannah, Georgia to have a terminal named after her.
Unfortunately for those who want to name the terminal after Laird, however, the terminal is already named after someone — Army Sgt. George Larkin, one of the noncommissioned officers who flew in the Doolittle raid during World War II, according to Fort Hood. Larkin died in Burma after his B-25 aircraft crashed during the raid.
