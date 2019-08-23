Area residents on the west side of Fort Hood may be hearing some explosions due to live fire exercises that will be going on through Wednesday, and some Air Force F-16 fighter jets will be part of the mix. The training will happen on the Clabber Creek and Jack Mountain ranges on the west side of the post, officials said.
First Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, nicknamed “Ironhorse,” will be conducting the exercise, using Abrams and Bradley tanks, 120mm mortars and Paladin howitzers. Apache helicopters will also be part of the exercise at various times. Air Force F-16s from the 457th Fighter Squadron out of Fort Worth will fly in for a short time on Monday. The F-16s will not be using live rounds.
