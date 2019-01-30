The Central Texas Food Bank mobile pantry brought in extra food for furloughed federal workers during its regularly-scheduled stop at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center Jan. 23.
The mobile pantry was set up near the valet parking entrance at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center located at 1901 South First St. in Temple, a VA press release said.
Due to the special circumstances of the distribution, instead of the normally available items clients and furloughed workers received a box of food with shelf stable items.
The Central Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry service for veterans is part of the Veterans Pantry Pilot program from Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2016. The program normally provides food assistance to veterans onsite at VA Medical Centers, but with the continued government shutdown, the decision was made to also assist furloughed government employees who were also in need of food security.
