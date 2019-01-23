Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Dec. 22
A daughter, Maricella Victoria, to Anthony and Angela Blake, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 4
A son, Graysen Grajeda, to Rashawn and Savanah Graham, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 5
A son, Halen Ray, to Ethan and Marlee Lewandowski.
Jan. 8
A daughter, Camille Hanna, to John and Nancy Vaughns, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Jan. 10
A son, Colt Larkin, to Jacob and Katy Paap, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 14
A daughter, Elliot Elise, to Uvalde and Kendra Harris, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 15
A daughter, Maleia Catherine, to James and Johnee Freeland.
Compiled by
Katelyn Robertson
