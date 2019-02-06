Carl R. Darnall
Army Medical Center
Jan. 18
A son, Myles Lafayette, to Alfonzo and Erikewanna Branch, 13th Sustainment Command.
A son, Keaton Oliver, to Dvonte and Kaylee James, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Jan. 19
A daughter, Kiyanne Legacii, to Charles and Monchedise Wiggins, 36th Engineer Brigade.
A son, Corbin Gage, to Austin and Hannah Ehlert.
A daughter, Shansa, to Milan Basnet and Pavitra Dahal.
Jan. 20
A son, Byron Graham, to Cody and Porsche Copeland, 89th Military Police Brigade.
A daughter, Harper Leigh, to Andrew Paulus and Lena Bertrand.
A son, Carson James, to Colby and Lindsay Stickney.
A daughter, Annie Julieth, to Jonathan Camacho and Brenda Ortiz, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
A daughter, Ryan Elizabeth, to Jack and Arianna Branning, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade.
Jan. 21
A daughter, Halen Vanaleigh, to Matthew Stevens and Mileena Duchene.
A daughter, Ava Emiliana, to Nicholas and Briana Elder, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
Jan. 22
A son, Dominic Cadena, to Christopher and Emily Dirks, 11th Signal Brigade.
Jan. 24
A daughter, Nora Marie, to Clinton and Rebecca Smith-Petters, 11th Signal Brigade.
A son, Miles Lee, to Jason and Jennifer Eaton, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 25
A son, Carter Edward, to Datriyhon and Chyla Lewis, 1st Cavalry Division.
A daughter, Athena Marie, to Douglas Burke and Melissa Russell, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 26
A son, Amari Makai, to Henry and Amanda Hawkins, 48th Chemical Brigade.
Jan. 27
A son, Caleb William, to Anthony and Christine Rader, 89th Military Police Brigade.
Jan. 28
A daughter, Skylar Jade, to Steven and Selina Robinson, 1st Cavalry Division.
Jan. 29
A daughter, Lyric Abigal, to Ronald and Debra Smith.
Jan. 30
A daughter, Aria Lynne, to Jeremy and Ashley Bailey.
Jan. 31
A son, Olan Scott, to Eric and Chelsea Bean, 1st Cavalry Division.
Compiled by
Katelyn Robertson
