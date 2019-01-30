ROMAN CATHOLIC

Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel

Sunday Spanish Mass, 1 p.m., Main Post Chapel

Religious Education, 1st Sunday, 3 p.m., Main Post Chapel

Noon Mass, Tuesday to Friday, noon, Main Post Chapel

Religious Education, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Comanche Chapel, 254-287-0241

Noon mass, Friday, noon, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Chapel

Confession, 30 minutes prior to weekend Masses or by appointment, call 254-286-6749, Main Post Chapel

Religious Education, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel

Knights of Columbus, 2nd. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel

PROTESTANT

A.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., 33rd St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel

Grace Community Sunday School, Sunday, 9 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel

Religious Education, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel

Samoan Traditional, Sunday, noon, Buldog St. & Battalion Avenue

Sojern Single Soldiers Ministry, Sunday, 5 p.m., 67th St and Support Avenue

Protestant Womens of the Chapel, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel

GOSPEL CONGREGATION

Sunday School, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Comanche Chapel

Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel

Youth Service, 3rd, 4th, 5th Sunday, Comanche Chapel

Bible Study, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel

Gospel Sisterhood and Brotherhood Groups, 3rd Tuesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel

TRADITIONS

Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue

Traditions Children’s Church, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue

Choir practice, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue

Bible Study, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue

CHAPEL NEXT

Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel

Children’s Church, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel

JEWISH

Shabbat Service, Friday, 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m., 19th Street Chapel

LATTER DAY SAINTS INSTITUTE

LDS Services, Sunday, 5 p.m., North Fort Hood Chapel

MUSLIM

Please contact the Garrison Chaplain’s Office, 254-288-6545 for more information.

OPEN CIRCLE

Classes, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel

Sabbats and Esbats, for dates and services times, call at 368-8553, Camp Finlayson

BUDDHIST

Thursday, 11:30 a.m., 167th St and Support Avenue

Thursday, 6 p.m., 33rd Street & Battalion Ave

NORTH FORT HOOD

Protestant, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (subject to change), North Fort Hood Chapel

Latter Day Saints, Sunday, 5 p.m., North Fort Hood Chapel

ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY

Marriage 101, 1st Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center

Children in the Middle, 2nd Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center

Men of Honor, Monday, 11:30 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, 33rd Street & Battalion Avenue

Prayer Path, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, 33rd Street & Battalion Avenue

Bible Study, Tuesday, noon, CRDAMC Chapel.

13th ESC Chapel Bible Study, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., 67th St and Support Avenue

Strum Away Stress, Wednesday noon, 3rd Street & Battalion Avenue

120 IN Men’s Bible Study, Wednesday noon, 25th St and Battalion

Perinatal Bereavement Group, 1st Wednesday, 3 p.m., CRDAMC

1 ABCT Interdenominational Worship Service, Wednesday noon, Bulldog and Battalion Avenue

MasterLife, Thursday noon, 33rd St and Battalion Avenue

Community Connections (Christian Discipleship–Adult Studies, Navigators, Marriage Studies, MasterLife, Men of Honor, FPU and AWANA), Thursday, 5 p.m., Main Post Chapel

Mothers of Preschoolers and MOMSNext, 1st and 3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Main Post Chapel

Fort Hood chapels

For information about Fort Hood religion services, visit http://www.hood.army.mil/chaplain or call the Garrison Chaplain Office at 254-288-6545.

Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel

Tank Destroyer Boulevard,

Building 320

254-286-6785

Old Post Chapel

761st Tank Battalion and 50th Street

254-288-6545

Comanche Chapel

Tank Destroyer Boulevard,

Building 52024

254-288-6556

The Ohana Place

Battalion Avenue, at 19th Street

254-287-2690

25th Street Chapel

Battalion Avenue, at 25th Street, Building 10041

254-285-6751

The Spiritual Fitness Center

Battalion Avenue, at 33rd Street

254-553-1195

58th Street Chapel

Battalion Avenue, at 58th Street

254-287-4034

73rd Street Chapel

Battalion Avenue, at 73rd Street

254-287-0469

76th Street Chapel

Battalion Avenue, at 76th Street

254-288-5145

West Fort Hood Chapel

Headquarters Avenue, at Clark Road

254-288-9442

13th ESC Chapel

67th Street and Support Avenue

254-287-1391

Darnall Community Hospital Chapel

Basement across from dining facility

254-288-8849

North Fort Hood Chapel

Headquarters and 18th street,

Building 56516

254-289-0972

