ROMAN CATHOLIC
Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Sunday Spanish Mass, 1 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Religious Education, 1st Sunday, 3 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Noon Mass, Tuesday to Friday, noon, Main Post Chapel
Religious Education, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Comanche Chapel, 254-287-0241
Noon mass, Friday, noon, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Chapel
Confession, 30 minutes prior to weekend Masses or by appointment, call 254-286-6749, Main Post Chapel
Religious Education, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Knights of Columbus, 2nd. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel
PROTESTANT
A.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., 33rd St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Grace Community Sunday School, Sunday, 9 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Religious Education, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Samoan Traditional, Sunday, noon, Buldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Sojern Single Soldiers Ministry, Sunday, 5 p.m., 67th St and Support Avenue
Protestant Womens of the Chapel, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel
GOSPEL CONGREGATION
Sunday School, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Comanche Chapel
Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel
Youth Service, 3rd, 4th, 5th Sunday, Comanche Chapel
Bible Study, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel
Gospel Sisterhood and Brotherhood Groups, 3rd Tuesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel
TRADITIONS
Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Traditions Children’s Church, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Choir practice, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Bible Study, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
CHAPEL NEXT
Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Children’s Church, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel
JEWISH
Shabbat Service, Friday, 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m., 19th Street Chapel
LATTER DAY SAINTS INSTITUTE
LDS Services, Sunday, 5 p.m., North Fort Hood Chapel
MUSLIM
Please contact the Garrison Chaplain’s Office, 254-288-6545 for more information.
OPEN CIRCLE
Classes, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Sabbats and Esbats, for dates and services times, call at 368-8553, Camp Finlayson
BUDDHIST
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., 167th St and Support Avenue
Thursday, 6 p.m., 33rd Street & Battalion Ave
NORTH FORT HOOD
Protestant, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (subject to change), North Fort Hood Chapel
Latter Day Saints, Sunday, 5 p.m., North Fort Hood Chapel
ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY
Marriage 101, 1st Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center
Children in the Middle, 2nd Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center
Men of Honor, Monday, 11:30 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, 33rd Street & Battalion Avenue
Prayer Path, Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, 33rd Street & Battalion Avenue
Bible Study, Tuesday, noon, CRDAMC Chapel.
13th ESC Chapel Bible Study, Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., 67th St and Support Avenue
Strum Away Stress, Wednesday noon, 3rd Street & Battalion Avenue
120 IN Men’s Bible Study, Wednesday noon, 25th St and Battalion
Perinatal Bereavement Group, 1st Wednesday, 3 p.m., CRDAMC
1 ABCT Interdenominational Worship Service, Wednesday noon, Bulldog and Battalion Avenue
MasterLife, Thursday noon, 33rd St and Battalion Avenue
Community Connections (Christian Discipleship–Adult Studies, Navigators, Marriage Studies, MasterLife, Men of Honor, FPU and AWANA), Thursday, 5 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Mothers of Preschoolers and MOMSNext, 1st and 3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Fort Hood chapels
For information about Fort Hood religion services, visit http://www.hood.army.mil/chaplain or call the Garrison Chaplain Office at 254-288-6545.
Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
Tank Destroyer Boulevard,
Building 320
254-286-6785
Old Post Chapel
761st Tank Battalion and 50th Street
254-288-6545
Comanche Chapel
Tank Destroyer Boulevard,
Building 52024
254-288-6556
The Ohana Place
Battalion Avenue, at 19th Street
254-287-2690
25th Street Chapel
Battalion Avenue, at 25th Street, Building 10041
254-285-6751
The Spiritual Fitness Center
Battalion Avenue, at 33rd Street
254-553-1195
58th Street Chapel
Battalion Avenue, at 58th Street
254-287-4034
73rd Street Chapel
Battalion Avenue, at 73rd Street
254-287-0469
76th Street Chapel
Battalion Avenue, at 76th Street
254-288-5145
West Fort Hood Chapel
Headquarters Avenue, at Clark Road
254-288-9442
13th ESC Chapel
67th Street and Support Avenue
254-287-1391
Darnall Community Hospital Chapel
Basement across from dining facility
254-288-8849
North Fort Hood Chapel
Headquarters and 18th street,
Building 56516
254-289-0972
