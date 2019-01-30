By Lisa Davidson
III Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with an observance at the Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Center Thursday afternoon.
About 250 soldiers, family members and friends attended the public event with the theme “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!”.
III Corps Equal Employment Opportunity manager and retired Army Sgt. Maj. Rex Thomas, the guest speaker, reminded the community about King’s life and work.
“Today we celebrate the 90th birthday of the referent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said in his speech. “Dr. King fought for quality and human rights for African Americans, the economical disadvantaged and all victims of injustice with peaceful, nonviolence protests.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and social activist who is widely regarded for his non-violence protests. He led the civil rights movement in the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968.
“Dr. Kings vision, wisdom and capacity to be a transformational leader enabled him to inspire change in a racially divided nation,” Thomas said. “During the less than 13 years of Dr. Kings leadership of the American civil rights movement, he achieved a more general progress toward a racial equality in America than the previous 350 years had produced.”
President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983. Since then, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day on which the nation pauses to remember his life, work and dreams.
“While others were advocating for freedom by violence, Dr. King used the power of words and acts of non-violence resistance,” Thomas said.
Thomas also pointed out the significance that Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy has for the military.
“Diversity means understanding that each individual is unique and recognizing our individual differences and needs,” he said. “It is about harvesting the benefits of these differences, understanding each other and moving beyond simple tolerance … In the Army, diversity makes us stronger.”
Thomas, who served 30 years in the U.S. Army, reminded the community that each individual has to carry on King’s legacy to fulfill the true meaning of being an American.
“Dr. King’s message of non-violence, peaceful protest and equality is as important now as it was in his lifetime,” he said. “He did pave the way for me to be able to entail the status that I have today … I never take anything for granted as far as the responsibilities … or the rights and benefits that we have.”
Besides his work as an Equal Employment Opportunity manager on Fort Hood, Thomas is active in many community activities, including the Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen, and serves as an ordained deacon and chairperson of several outreach ministries.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day observation on Fort Hood also included the posting of the colors by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard, an invocation by chaplain Maj. Jason Palmer and a special performance of the song “The Impossible Dream” by Sgt. Jermaine Robinson.
“I chose that song because it fits perfectly for what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for,” said Robinson. “Today was probably one of the highlights of my entire life.”
Robinson was happy to be able to be part of the observance to remember an important part of American history.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “I think it’s very important that we recognize that every year.”
Staff Sgt. Jahquill Hansen visited the event to show support to her friend Robinson and to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s contributions to civil rights of all people.
“This day is very important to me,” she said. “Martin Luther King was really a great leader for my people and my culture.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.
“This day has given African American people an opportunity, a chance and a voice,” Hansen said. “They are able to do more things now during this time than they were before.”
However, Hansen hoped that more people remember the principles King taught to reach equality for all people.
“What still needs to be done is … people just coming together and stopping the violence,” she said. “People in general have to change and then that can change.”
