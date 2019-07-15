FORT HOOD — The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade will host an activation ceremony Tuesday at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The ceremony recognizes the brigade as an official formation within the Security Force Assistance Command and U.S. Army Forces Command.
The new unit is comprised of approximately 820 professional combat advisors, selected from the officer and noncommissioned officer ranks, who are trained and equipped to support combatant commanders by integrating with foreign security forces, said brigade spokesman Maj. Jefferson Grimes in a release.
The mission of the new unit is to train, advise, assist, accompany and enable local security partners to build their capabilities and capacity to achieve regional security in support of U.S. security interests.
“The brigade represents a permanent solution to our force structure to provide a professional advising force to improve the effectiveness of our partners and achieve regional stability,” Grimes said.
