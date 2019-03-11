FORT HOOD — Family members of fallen U.S. military service members will come together this weekend for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) Southern Regional Seminar and Good Grief Camp at Fort Hood.
The event will bring together nearly 300 surviving family members from Friday to Sunday to share their stories of love and loss, learn ways to cope with their grief and find healing in their shared experiences.
For adults, the three-day seminar will feature sessions led by experts in the fields of grief and loss, suicide, trauma and bereavement. Throughout the weekend, surviving family members and loved ones will get to know each other in a relaxed, welcoming setting where they can share memories of their fallen heroes and find comfort, hope and healing in hearing each other’s stories.
Children and teens at the seminar will attend the TAPS Good Grief Camp, where they will gain a network of friends their own age who are also grieving a fallen military hero. Experts in the fields of child development, mental health and education will help the children and young adults process their grief and embrace healing through games, crafts and other age-appropriate activities. Each child will be partnered with a specially-trained TAPS Military Mentor who will provide companionship and support during the seminar and beyond.
Active duty military members and recent veterans interested in volunteering as TAPS Military Mentors at the seminar should visit www.taps.org/militarymentor. The TAPS Southern Regional Seminar is made possible by the support of TAPS community partner H-E-B and volunteers from throughout the Fort Hood community.
Staff report
