The numbers trickled in between 2001 and 2008: 90, 130, 100.
Then, there was a deployment of 3,400 soldiers and the deployments continued.
As of this month, there have been at least 18,355 Fort Hood soldiers who served in Afghanistan, according to recorded reports. Many deployment numbers are missing from the annals of Fort Hood and newspaper archives, and Fort Hood officials stated no records were kept on which units deployed and when. Here’s what we know:
December 2001: 5th Platoon, 545th Military Police Company, then part of 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, reassigned from Kuwait to Bagram, Afghanistan.
December 2005: B Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade. Approximately 90 soldiers.
March 2007: 36th Engineer Brigade, 130 soldiers; 583rd Medical Logistics Company, 932nd Blood Support Detachment and 224th Medical Detachment, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, roughly 100 soldiers.
January 2008: 126th Forward Surgical Team, 1st Medical Brigade, 20 soldiers.
April 2008: 62nd Engineer Battalion, 700 soldiers.
June 2008: 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, 3,400 soldiers; 6th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.
July 2008: 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment.
August 2008: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.
April 2009: 154th Transportation Company, 180th Transportation Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Approximately 100 soldiers move from Iraq to Afghanistan.
January 2010: 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Of 450 troops deployed, 13 are killed in action during the deployment.
July 2010: 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2,600 soldiers.
December 2010: 8th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, 200 soldiers.
April 2011: 1st Cavalry Division headquarters, 700 soldiers.
June 2011: 1st Air Cavalry Brigade; 504th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade.
September 2011: 96th Transportation Company, 180th Transportation Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 140 soldiers.
November 2011: 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command headquarters.
May 2012: 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.
July 2012: 49th Transportation Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 54 soldiers.
August 2012: E Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 30 troops.
October 2012: 4th Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1,200 soldiers.
December 2012: 81st Civil Affairs Battalion, 130 soldiers.
March 2013: 59th Mobility Augmentation Company, 8th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, 100 soldiers.
April 2013: III Corps headquarters, 560 troops.
May 2013: 8th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, 500 soldiers.
June 2013: 418th Transportation Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, 3,000 soldiers.
September 2013: 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 300 soldiers; A Company, 15th Finance Management support Unit, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 25 soldiers.
December 2013: 96th Transportation Company, 49th Transportation Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 120 soldiers.
January 2014: 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 300 soldiers; 57th Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade, 200 soldiers.
February 2014: Task Force ODIN (Observe, Detect, Identify and Neutralize), 300 soldiers.
March 2014: 379th Blood Support Detachment, 15 soldiers.
June 2014: 1st Cavalry Division headquarters, 300 soldiers.
September 2014: 4th Sustainment Brigade.
October 2014: 555th Forward Surgical Team, 21st Combat Support Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade, 21 soldiers.
November 2014: 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1,000 soldiers.
September 2015: 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion and 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, 120 soldiers.
May 2016: 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1,000 soldiers.
September 2017: 504th Military Intelligence Brigade headquarters, 200 soldiers.
February 2018: 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 500 soldiers with approximately 250 soldiers sent to Afghanistan.
