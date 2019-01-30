The funeral for the Fort Hood soldier who drowned in Belton Lake Jan. 22 is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Sgt. Kelton Sphaler died in an apparent boating incident last week on Belton Lake. The boat Sphaler was in with his friends reportedly overturned between 2 and 3 p.m. Jan. 21. Sphaler’s body was recovered Jan. 22.
The incident involved another soldier who survived and a veteran who is still listed as missing, according to Fort Hood.
Sphaler was with Fort Hood’s 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
Sphaler, a native of Cross City, Florida, was born June 18, 1993. He graduates high school from Dixie County High School in 2012 and joined the United States Army on December 31, 2013.
“Our deepest sympathies are with Sergeant Kelton Sphaler’s family during this tragedy as they mourn his life,” Col. Curt King, commander, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, said in a statement this week. “The 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, including many of Kelton’s friends, will remember his patriotic service to America including several overseas deployments; he will be missed. Sergeant Sphaler was an outstanding Soldier and he was well-known by many Air Defenders across our Army. We have chaplains and counselors available to comfort Soldiers as they remember Kelton’s positive impact on their lives.
