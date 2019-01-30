U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miram R. Stallworth graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stallworth is the son of Christina M. Mcneil of Orlando, Florida, and Dan T. Stallworth Jr. of Killeen, and grandson of Ronald McNeil of Edge Water, Florida, Hilda Dixon of Sanford, Florida, and Rosa Stallworth of Pensacola, Florida.
He is a 2011 graduate of Lyman High School, Longwood, Florida. He earned an associate degree in 2015 from Central Texas College, Killeen.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Roe L. Tristan Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Tristan is the son of Angela A. Benson of Killeen.
He is a 2018 graduate of Temple High School, Temple.
U.S. Air Force Airman Victor A. Menchaca graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Menchaca is the son of Armando and Blasina Menchaca and brother of Selena, Nathalia and Stella Menchaca of Fort Hood.
He is a 2018 graduate of Killeen High School, Killeen.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katrina G. Mcmillin graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
She is a 2018 graduate of Killeen High School, Killeen.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jessica B. Wilson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Wilson is the daughter of Tina L. Brown of Wesson, Mississippi, and Jessie L. Wilson of Killeen, and sister of Treshard Smith of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Larence Brown of Brookhaven, Mississippi. She is a 2015 graduate of Hattiesburg High School, Hattiesburg. She earned an associate degree in 2017 from Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, Mississippi.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Carmen M. Allen graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Allen is the daughter of Ana B. and Michael R. Miller of Killeen.
She is a 2018 graduate of Akins High School, Austin.
U.S. Air Force Airman Titus Garrison graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Garrison is the son of Monica and Kenneth Garrison of Killeen.
He is a 2018 graduate of C.E. Ellison High School, Killeen.
U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan G. Beyer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2016 graduate of Belton High School, Belton.
