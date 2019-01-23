By Sgt. Lisa Vines
382nd Public Affairs Detachment
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Clusters of soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, dart about the motor pool, preparing their Humvees, Paladins and an array of other vehicles for their journey to begin phase two of Combined Resolve XI on the austere training grounds beyond Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany.
As soldiers prepare for the cold field conditionals, they recall how they got here and how much they learned along the way.
“The biggest lesson I learned was to expect the unexpected,” said Spc. Seiviohne Lee, a small arms and artillery repairer assigned to the battalion. “There are a lot of changes on the go.”
New experiences and different environments can also present a challenge.
“Some people hadn’t experienced much snow or driving on ice,” said Lee. “We can always do with more training.”
Not all soldiers prepare for the mission in the motor pool. Those who work in the tactical operations center are the backbone of many training and real-life scenarios. Whether it’s reviewing safety reports, making plans for future maneuvers or ensuring communications are operational, they are there to make sure there are no loose ends.
“The immersion provided by the training centers is unmatched,” said Capt. David Ramirez, the battalion’s intelligence and security officer in charge. “Because we are immersed in training for most of the time, distractions are limited, so teams can come together to accomplish the mission.”
Over 5,500 service members from 16 countries are participating in exercise Combined Resolve XI. The exercise provides rotational units participating in Atlantic Resolve the opportunity to participate in a combat training setting with joint and multinational participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.