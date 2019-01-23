By Wendy Sledd
Special to the Herald
COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School senior Dimas Bonet hopes the third time is the charm as he competes for the final time in the Veterans of Foreign Wars District 14 Voice of Democracy contest.
Bonet won the local post level in 2015, 2017 and now 2018 and placed third in 2016 by writing and recording a three-to-five minute speech and presenting it to VFW Post No. 8577.
At a time when the United States is deeply divided over a multitude of issues, Bonet’s hope for the future is a vision for the country to be truly united.
“My vision is a hope for the future that sets ourselves apart from domestic violence by promoting empathy between races, genders and our beliefs,” Bonet said. “A debate can be sparked without violence being flamed.”
Bonet’s father served in the military and deployed to Iraq when Bonet was young. Ultimately, his father was medically discharged.
“A united way of life is the only way a nation that promises freedom and fights for liberty across our world can prosper,” Bonet said. “In that future, level-headed justice is demanded by all Americans, outside and inside our safe borders through fierce opposition between the good of all against the good of the very violent few.”
Bonet says he enters the contest each year because he wants to share his message with the Copperas Cove community to stress the importance of the right to vote, our nation’s freedoms and our way of life.
Bonet’s current GPA is 2.9. After graduation, he plans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and become a reconnaissance Marine.
The Voice of Democracy contest was established in 1947. The winner of the District 14 VFW Voice of Democracy contest will be announced April 26 in Marble Falls. The winner advances to the state contest.
