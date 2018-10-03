COPPERAS COVE — Almost 200 people came out Saturday to participate and support the fourth annual Pink Warrior 5K dash at the Copperas Cove City Park.
The event is held each year to raise awareness, money and bring support for those who are battling breast cancer; many business throughout the local area came and supported the event.
Pink Warrior Angels, co-founded by Julie Moser and Jennifer Reynolds, is a non-profit organization founded by the two breast cancer survivors who were diagnosed under the age of 40. Moser and Reynolds met by chance and both felt extremely alone throughout their journeys. Both survivors believed there had to be a better way to find support and encouragement for newly diagnosed breast cancer survivors.
“Having support from our community is powerful. It helps bring awareness to everyone that helps with planning to breaking down an event,” Moser said. “I know before I was diagnosed, I had no idea what impact one would have when going through their journey. Just even educating one person is one more we have help learn about all that is involved with breast cancer. It is not all pink, glitter and unicorns you know?
“We do have many military wives that we have worked with near and far. Being a military spouse has its own special challenges as we are made to be resilient while our spouses are away and take care of things at home,” said Moser, whose husband, Staff Sgt. Robert Moser, serves with C Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.
“Adding a breast cancer diagnosis just elevates the need to rally around a military spouse during her journey. Reaching out to someone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer is tough. That person is in a state of shock and everyone has an opinion or ideas but your mind is in a fog. We do our best to reach them, or whoever reached out to us, and continue to let them know we are here when they are ready. Sometimes it takes a week or so, or even a month.”
Several participants in this years 5K Dash are military spouses.
Lourdes Pie ran in the 5K, and said, “this is my first event with the Pink Warrior Angels. I wanted to get involved with this event because I do know someone who is going through this disease.”
She and her husband live in Killeen and are retired military.
Reina Torres is also a military spouse and said, “this disease runs in our family and we lost someone very close to us, that is why I wanted to participate in this event. We got a team of four together and named ourselves the ‘Pink Bells.’ It was wonderful that this community supports this organization so much; this was my first time at this event.”
