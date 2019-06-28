FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center said farewell to one commander and welcomed a new during a change of command ceremony Friday on Fort Hood’s Sidowski Field.
Col. David R. Gibson passed the baton of command over to Col. Richard G. Malish. Malish most recently served as the Army Surgeon General’s deputy chief of staff for quality and safety. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology.
Gibson will be retiring from the Army and said his family intends to make Texas their permanent home.
“Under the leadership of Col. Gibson, (Darnall) has set the bar high in many areas of excellence,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey J. Johnson, commander of Regional Health Command Central, Darnall’s higher headquarters located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. “Col. Gibson’s accomplishments at (Darnall) come down to the ability to pinpoint a problem, work out the most effective and direct way to address it and then focus his people’s efforts and resources to accomplish the mission.”
Johnson, the reviewing officer for the ceremony, then welcomed Malish to his new position.
“Rich, I know you are the right leader at the right time for (Darnall), the region, the Defense Health Agency and for military medicine,” he said.
Gibson said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his life, where he will be able to spend more quality time with his family.
“I have never had, or felt, the level of pride and support I’ve witnessed here at Fort Hood from those across the Central Texas community,” Gibson said. “The care and commitment of Texans supporting their military, family members, retirees and their communities has convinced me and my family to make Texas our permanent home.”
Malish said he was looking forward to the challenge of taking the hospital to even greater heights under the auspices of the Defense Health Agency.
“It is truly an honor to take command of this fabulous facility and its noble mission,” Malish said. “In my time in command, Darnall will continue to support this population and mission, but the source of that support will change from the Army to the DHA. We must recognize (this change) brings the opportunity for the creation of something new.”
