FORT HOOD — The three-year renovation of the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Fort Hood is complete and the ribbon cutting ceremony took place Friday.
The total cost of the renovation was around $62 million, according to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edgar Espiritu.
The new renovations on the three-story building were finished in December. Most of the division’s soldiers who work there have moved into the building and are performing their daily duties in the headquarters, officials said Friday.
The building is decorated with flags, model tanks and the mascot of the 1st Cavalry Division, Trigger. There are long corridors with gray walls, multiple flights of stairs and what feels like a new office or room within every 10 steps. The building has 16 conference rooms.
There are windows all throughout the building that allow for large amounts of natural light which cuts down the cost of electricity for the building, said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, the public affairs officer for the division.
The Combat Operations Intelligence Center is one of the biggest additions from the renovations. The center allows the division to connect with all of its units from around the world and stay in contact with them.
“It allows us in real time to train how we would fight,” Brautigam said. All of the various networks that are in combat operations are connected through the center.
The ribbon cutting ceremony took place in front of the headquarters and members of the 1st Cavalry Division, veterans of the division and others were present for the ceremony.
The headquarters is “the oldest division HQs facility in United States Forces Command,” according to a statement from the division. It has been in operation since 1983.
Division commander, Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Read more about the event in the June 12 edition of the Fort Hood Herald.
