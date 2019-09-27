The chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking people to attend funeral services for a United States Navy veteran who will be buried Wednesday in Killeen.
Land Board Chairman George P. Bush announced Friday that veteran Walter Albert Green, 64, was not expected to have anyone attend his funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Green served in the Navy from Dec. 19, 1972 to July 20, 1973.
