The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday for U.S. Army veteran Ricky Dean Busby. Busby served in the Army from 1972 to 1974 and is a Vietnam veteran. No family members are expected to be at the funeral on Busby’s behalf, as no next-of-kin have said they will be attending.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff have arranged with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to give Busby full military honors. If no next-of-kin attend the funeral, the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Busby’s behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the community and with fellow Veterans service organizations to make sure no veteran is left behind after they die. Members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
