By David A. Bryant
Fort Hood Herald
Area dignitaries, mayors and Fort Hood Good Neighbors joined the family of the late retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker at the old Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hospital on Tuesday for a ceremony renaming the old hospital after a man who made a big impact on Fort Hood and its surrounding communities.
“My name is Funk, and I am a ‘Phantom Warrior,’” said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, during the ceremony. “In the hundred-year legacy of the Phantom Warriors, there are legendary leaders. Foremost among these legends is Gen. Shoemaker.
“When reflecting on the great men in history, Rudyard Kipling once said, ‘Gardens are not made by singing Oh How Beautiful and sitting in the shade,’” Funk added. “There are few who knew this more than Gen. Robert Shoemaker. He was the ultimate Phantom Warrior.”
Throughout his 36 years of Army service, Shoemaker commanded at all levels, to include the 1st Cavalry Division, III Corps and Fort Hood and then as the U.S. Forces Command commander, according to his biography. After he retired from the Army, Shoemaker moved back to the Fort Hood area and served as a Bell County commissioner for eight years.
A high school in Killeen is named after him.
The old hospital will now host a variety of services intended for troops and their families, to include Child and Youth Services, Army Community Services, the Soldier for Life/Transition Assistance Program, Army Substance Abuse Program, survivor outreach programs and more, according to Col. Henry “Hank” Perry, Fort Hood garrison commander.
Those programs align perfectly with Shoemaker’s beliefs in taking care of troops and their families, said retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, a long-time friend of Shoemaker who first served under Shoemaker’s command during the Vietnam War.
“No one had a bigger heart, a bigger compassion for helping people than him,” Taylor said. “He was just a wonderful man — a great soldier and a great leader. (The building) is a helping center — that’s the reason it was so appropriate to name it for Robert M. Shoemaker, because that’s the kind of general, the kind of person, he was.”
Shoemaker’s widow, Tuke, assisted Funk and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex, the III Corps and Fort Hood senior enlisted advisor, in unveiling a plaque commemorating the general during the ceremony. Also attending was Karen Phillips, the Shoemakers’ adopted daughter.
“My father was also military, and when I was around 14, I was actually willed to the Shoemakers,” Phillips said. “Who else is going to take a daughter with her dog, her cat and a horse? There have been many children whose parents were overseas, who had problems, that they have taken in and helped over the years. I think this dedication ... I have tears in my eyes, it’s such a wonderful thing.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
