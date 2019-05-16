I recently stumbled upon a LinkedIn discussion about whether or not you should disclose to a potential employer that you are a military spouse.
I glanced at my resume and looked at the eight positions I have held in the last seven years.
Seven years of being a military spouse has given me professional growth. I have had the opportunity to hold a variety of different jobs in my career field and expand my horizons by adding an additional certification that allows me to do something I love — teach yoga.
Now out of the eight, I have held three positions simultaneously while living here at the Great Place.
As I think of all eight of the positions and my interview process, I haven’t necessarily come right out and said, “I am a military spouse.” Inevitably, it works it’s way into the conversation.
Early on in many interviews, I try and shy away from the subject. I answer questions generically, “we moved here for my husband’s job, etc.”
Once the fact that I am a military spouse is disclosed, I shy away from the “how long are you going to be here” question. It’s only a normal part of the interview process for prospective employers to ask the question once they find out. It’s just such a hard question to give a definitive answer to.
So when I stumbled upon this LinkedIn discussion, there were many trains of thought. Some announced it was not right for employers to inquire what your spouse did and how long you would be here. Right or wrong, it is understandable that it is a concern for employers, especially those near a military installation — a concern for longevity and growth for the prospective employee and success for the organization.
There were comments about how military spouses bring such unique skill sets to the workforce, any employer would be lucky to have a military spouse on their team.
This is absolutely true. Military spouses with their wide variety of experiences allow for the ability to be nimble when it comes to driving results in a number of different fields.
As I get ready to embark on the next professional journey as we experience a permanent change of station this summer, it’s hard to shy away from being a military spouse. I am proud of the fact, but the transient life brings challenges and opportunities that one may not see or experience any other way.
In the past year, we have seen a significant push for employers to look to the military spouse population as an asset in their workforce. There is increased press about the skills and experience military spouses can bring to an organization and team.
There is a spotlight on the military spouse as a professional.
It’s encouraging that it has become a conversation, but are employers actually hiring military spouses? I think there are strides being made, but I also think we have a long way to go.
Military spouses want longevity and growth in a career, so that means more opportunities for telework and remote positions.
I went from 15 years with the same company in two different cities to more than a handful of positions in half that time. The transient life makes it hard for some employers to see the value and investment necessary in the military spouse workforce. Others see it and embrace it.
Now every field is different, but the more we keep the conversation going, the more success stories we can share and the more we embrace all that the military spouse brings to the workforce and growth of an organization, the better it will be for professional growth for all military spouses.
Reena O’Brien is military spouse and Herald Correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
