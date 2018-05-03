There is nothing better than filling the soul with family and friends. This past week, I headed out of town to watch my brother get married. It was such a joyous occasion filled with family and friends celebrating the love of this couple.
There was a big takeaway from the wedding ceremony from me, apart from the tears I shed that I have a new sister and am so proud of the man my brother has grown up to be. The preacher who married them talked about love and the symbolism of the rings. As he continued on, he spoke about the moment you fiddle with your ring or it catches your eye in the sunlight or it catches on something as you are doing some work around the house. When that happens, stop and remember this moment. Remember the feeling of being together. Remember the feeling of the love for each other and the feeling of the love you have from all these friends and family from near and far.
What a great reminder to the audience to stop and savor the moments. It was a great reminder to be in the moment and remember the moments.
During the trip, I also got to sneak in three days with one of my favorite girlfriends prior to all the wedding festivities. There is nothing like time with that person that knows you so well, puts up with your crazy and tells you like it is. Ride or Die.
I feel blessed to have a few humans like that in my life; my husband and few girlfriends who are all spread across this great nation.
As a military spouse, and one that got married later in life, I have shared how much harder it is to find your tribe when you are a little bit older than the newer military spouses and you don’t have any children at home. That said, I have been lucky. At every duty station, I have found my tribe and they are locked in for life. They will know and understand a part of my life that my old school pals don’t.
It takes time to build and develop deep friendships. Friendships in Army life is like speed dating.
But there is nothing like being reunited with one of your go-to friends. My pal, ET, and I got to have three-plus days just reconnecting. Life gets busy, and we do make it a point to catch up, but it’s not as frequent as it used to be but it’s regular. Whether it be a text, Instagram post, or FaceTime, we find the time to remind each other how important we are to each other and it always feels like no time has passed when we are together. Thank goodness for technology, right?
What I was reminded of this past week is to make the time. Make the time to reconnect. Make the time to meet face-to-face. Make the time to nurture those relationships. Life is hard. Military life adds a whole new dimension. Our long-time friendships are so important.
This stands true for your family members that you may only see on special occasions. Take the time to connect with them. Find ways to get together. Be in the moment. Reminisce.
At the end of the day, it’s about the people that come into our lives — whether it be family or friends.
So if you are thinking about a family member or friend, whether it be Army family or not, reach out and call or get together. Stay connected.
Reena O’Brien is an Army spouse and Herald Correspondent. She lives at Fort Hood.
