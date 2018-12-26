As Christmas came to a close yesterday, I started thinking about my next Christmas. Yes — I realize it isn’t even 2019, yet. I guess I am wrapped up in all that nostalgia and want to make sure I do everything I can to hold on to that holiday feeling.
It might be all the Christmas movies I have been watching on the Hallmark Channel, but I have been thinking about traditions, especially holiday traditions.
When I was growing up, we moved around a lot because of my father’s job. He wasn’t in the military, but now that I married to a service member, it sure is reminiscent of my childhood.
The thing with moving around a lot is your traditions become mobile. As a child, we usually spent Christmas with aunts, uncles and cousins. Sometimes we would go to their house. Sometimes they would come to ours. And other times we would travel, usually to hit the slopes somewhere in Colorado. It was like that until distance made traveling at the holidays more difficult and expensive.
So as I watch all the holiday movies I can, I have started wishing I had more regular traditions that I had kept up with.
I guess when it comes down to it, you have to make sure you stay committed to your traditions. And then who’s to say you can’t start new ones?
I have a few that carry over from my early adult years, which mostly revolve around food.
So as military families move around, you take the traditions you can and adapt others.
Distance often plays a role in the ability to maintain some of those traditions.
Growing up, we always played charades. The grown-ups would write down everything from movies to songs to phrases on pieces of scrap paper and we would all play as a family. Gosh, there were so many laughs, and a few tears — usually because I wasn’t able to guess something. It’s something we still do when we get together with my mom’s side of the family. Even as I am typing the words, I am smiling.
Many of our other traditions revolve around food. I mean, it’s the holidays after all.
Isn’t it something how those memories come flooding back?
If perhaps Christmas caroling was something you did in your hometown, maybe you could find somewhere to go in your new neighborhood, or start an event of your own. If that seems like too much over the holidays, maybe find a Christmas concert to give you that feel of home while you are in a new place or away from family.
So this year I am starting early, the day after Christmas, to make sure I bring some of those traditions that I had as a kid back to life regardless of where we live. As military families, there is so many moving parts in our world, the constant of traditions sure seem like something to provide a little stability while filling our hearts.
More than likely, we will be in a new town, living in a new house with new found friendships.
We won’t know what family we will have visiting, but I want to bring back some old traditions that I haven’t been so committed to and maybe start a few new ones.
So as we get ready to roll in to 2019, I am taking with me a few specific things that kick in right as the clock strikes midnight.
The most important one involves gratitude. My husband and I are going to jot down something we are thankful for every single morning. Starting the day with gratitude is going to be our newest tradition.
And then when Christmas rolls around, we can go back and see all the amazing things that have impacted our lives.
Do you have any old or new traditions you may be ringing in the New Year with?
From our family to yours, Happy New Year.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.