I had the privilege Saturday to spend some time with a special “family.”
Most were former members of 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. They were with the unit on June 2, 2016, a day they lost eight of their fellow soldiers to a training accident and a U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadet they were just getting to know — a cadet spending a few weeks with the unit to see what it would be like to lead soldiers after he graduated from the academy and received his commission.
Each year, right around the anniversary of the accident, they get together to remember those who died, barbecuing and telling stories to keep their memories alive.
One of the former soldiers there was in the back of the vehicle, a light, medium tactical vehicle (or LMTV), when the accident happened. He was one of three survivors. There was also an active-duty soldier there who was on the training convoy. She witnessed the accident and was one of those immediately on the search for survivors.
The father of one of the other survivors was there as well. His son couldn’t make it to the barbecue because he was attending college out of state, but that didn’t stop the elder man from attending and lending his emotional support. In fact, this father moved to Killeen from Pennsylvania right after the accident to be there for his son and his son’s friends. He’s become a surrogate father for all of them, and the former 3/16 FA soldiers rely on his support.
All of the soldiers call him “Papa Rog.”
Every one of those who were there told me that the group has become a close-knit family, tighter in many cases than their own blood families. And each year on the anniversary, they intend to continue getting together to remember the brothers and sisters they lost.
Hearing the stories they had of the soldiers killed helped me get to know them a little better. I’ve been a part of the team covering the accident since it happened, so it’s nice to get to know them as people and not just victims of a tragic accident.
Talking to the survivor was amazing. To hear what he went through and to see the expressions on his face as he spoke of those who died really painted a picture for me of what happened that day. And talking to Papa Rog about what he’s done for those still living since then really showed the best side of humanity.
I’m glad these folks will continue getting together to remember their brothers and sisters. Too often it is only those killed in combat who are remembered this way. It’s good to see those killed at home will not be forgotten, either.
