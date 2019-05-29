I had the opportunity to attend the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, and I have to say that the event offered a wide range of emotions.
It was sad in several ways: Talking to Gold Star family members, parents and spouses, about their loved one buried at the cemetery definitely hit me in the “feels.” And listening to the stories of others buried there brought on feelings of both sadness and hope — sad that they are no longer with us, but hope knowing they will not be forgotten.
It also gave me time to reflect on what the day means to me, as well.
I hate to admit it, but it wasn’t until 2005 — 14 years into my career — that the true meaning of Memorial Day really hit home with me. By then, I had already had the unfortunate responsibility of writing memorial stories on several Marines who had been killed in combat. Shortly after I left the Marine Corps and joined the National Guard, however, I learned of the death of one of my mentors, Marine Master Sgt. Kenneth Hunt.
Hunt was our training noncommissioned officer at Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. He taught us NCOs many things — how to properly train our troops, how to ensure their welfare was taken care of and how to become mentors to our Marines.
On July 24, 2005, he was providing security as part of a six-vehicle improvised-explosive-device response team with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 in Al Taqaddum, Iraq. An IED went off near one of the vehicles, wounding four Marines, and while the team gave the wounded first aid, Hunt’s vehicle, an armored Humvee, hit an anti-tank mine. He suffered burns to over 60 percent of his body in the explosion and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, two days later.
On Oct. 12, he died of cardiac arrest caused by complications from his wounds.
That was my first experience of losing someone close to me.
Since then, more soldiers I have served with have been lost. Some were killed on deployments, some too early of cancers or heart attacks, and others who took their own lives when they lost the battle against the demons which haunted them. I try to incorporate ways to honor them now, and pray every year that the list does not get longer.
The observance Monday was very heartwarming. Not all who attended were veterans or family members, and watching mothers and fathers teaching their children about the meaning of Memorial Day gives me hope. More than a million men and women have given their lives in defense of this nation. They will be remembered.
