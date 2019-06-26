I had the opportunity on Friday to cover the monthly meeting of the Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. The guest speaker was the chairman of the Texas Veterans Commission, retired Army Maj. Eliseo “Al” Cantu.
The chairman spoke about the many benefits the state of Texas offers the veterans of our armed forces and their surviving family members, such as spouses and children. And there are a lot of them — help accessing education benefits such as the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill or the Hazelwood Act (which provides an additional 150 credit hours at state universities for Texas veterans); assistance in processing Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims; help gaining access to health care; training on becoming an entrepenuer; help finding a job. The list goes on.
One of the things Cantu brought up, however, is something I have written about before: There are more than 1.6 million veterans in Texas, yet only a fraction have actually registered with the VA.
I don’t understand why a veteran would not want to register. Perhaps it is as Cantu says and these younger veterans who are getting out of service in their 20s still feel healthy and don’t feel the need. The thing is, it’s not just for health care that you need to register — it’s also for help accessing all the other benefits.
The longer you take to register, the longer you are going to end up putting it off. You can ask a few of my fellow veterans here at the Herald how I feel about getting registered — and how much I bugged them about it until they did.
Whether you served two years or 30, as long as you are an honorably discharged veteran, there is a long list of benefits you earned through your service. The long-term advantages of registering with the VA — and the Texas Veterans Commission — are too good to pass up.
Accessing the education and job training benefits alone has the potential to increase your future salary at a civilian job, something that could have a big impact on you and your family’s quality of life. And once you have all the training and education you need, organizations such as the Texas Veterans Commission will help you actually find a job in your new field.
And when it comes to your health, just because you feel great now doesn’t mean something small won’t come back to haunt you later in life. You may still think you’re immortal now, but you may feel differently when your knees start telling you it’s going to rain.
So do yourself a favor and get registered. You are part of that small percentage of Americans who stepped up to serve when others wouldn’t, and you have earned the right to these benefits.
