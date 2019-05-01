A few recent stories in the news have been greatly troubling me.
One, an Army veteran plowed his vehicle through a crowd of civilians in California on April 24. I’ve seen stories on social media that speculate he was attempting to run down Muslims and it was related to post-traumatic stress.
Another concerns an Army veteran who converted to Islam and attempted to launch various terror attacks throughout Southern California, specifically plotting to bomb a white supremacist rally as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks, according to information released by federal prosecutors Monday.
Regardless of the reasons for these attacks, these are acts that go against everything we, as veterans, stand for after taking our oath of service.
Many years ago, I raised my right hand and swore to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Every time I reenlisted, I again swore that oath.
I know many of my fellow veterans feel the same as I that I am still bound by that oath. There is no expiration date, and no one can relieve me of that oath.
Acts like these by people who we would have expected to feel the same way are beyond despicable — they attacked the very principles of the Constitution they swore to defend and the people protected by that Constitution: United States citizens.
They became the domestic enemies they swore to defend against.
Events like this are allowed to happen: I say allowed, because there should have been a battle buddy, somewhere, helping to keep those former soldiers in the right state of mind needed to remember what they once stood for. We, as a veteran community, failed them. And we failed our fellow Americans who were hurt in the process.
We can’t allow incidents such as these to continue to occur in the future. It’s up to us to continue keeping an eye on each others’ mental well-being and to look for the clues that one of our own might be on the verge of committing an act abhorrent to our code of conduct.
After all is said and done, I can no longer accept those responsible as members of my family in arms. They broke their oath, something I find difficult to forgive. I will continue to pray for them, of course, and for those innocent Americans who were actually harmed during the April 24 attack.
To my fellow veterans, if you are thinking of committing an act of atrocity against your fellow Americans for any reason, please reach out to your battle buddies. We’ll get you the help you need.
And remember your oath: You have not been relieved of it.
