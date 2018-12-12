It’s that time of year again. Christmas is less than two weeks away, the shopping isn’t completely done, plans are still being finalized for travel and leave papers still haven’t been signed.
First sergeant says he needs someone to cover staff duty for Christmas day and the CQ (charge of quarters, or barracks duty for those not in the know) roster still hasn’t been filled out.
How many nieces and nephews does the significant other have again and how old are they, actually, now? And dangit, what was Joe and Mary’s kid named again? Something with a “J.”
I certainly do remember those days, although the longer I was in and the more senior I got, the less I worried about going anywhere for the holidays. If I wasn’t deployed, I would often volunteer for staff duty or take it for someone who had young children looking forward to opening their presents with mom or dad on Christmas morning.
Making sure my joes were taken care of just seemed a lot more important than all those other worries.
My wife, bless her soul, put up with it and would still make the big holiday dinners to take up to me and my fellow troopers on duty. Our kid was grown, after all, and since our grandson wasn’t born until right before I retired, it wasn’t as pressing a worry.
Too many people, however, whether military or not, let those stresses get to them in the days right before the holidays. Whether they are celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, the winter solstice or just hoping the aliens will bring back Elvis, the stress of trying to make everything just “perfect” tends to cause an undue amount of cardio problems and minor strokes.
Relax. Unless your OCD is so severe your M&M’s have to be lined up by color with all the “M’s” in exact order before you can eat them, you’re probably not going to have a perfect anything.
Yes, there will be last-minute shopping. Yes, we guys will need our better halves to remind us of who is who, how they’re related and just how old they are. And yes, whether you’re traveling by plane, train or automobile, there will probably be traffic or delays. Or both.
The point is, we already know it’s going to happen. This season is about giving, not about seeing who can have a conniption fit the quickest. (An adult temper tantrum, for those not from the South). Instead, think about what will go right over the holidays, not what can go wrong. If you remember what the season is all about, you’ll be able to enjoy it a whole lot more with your loved ones.
David A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
