This is a personal story for me as some great public servants are being recognized for their commitment to safety. These public servants are a part of our Army family here at the Great Place. They work hard to serve this great nation. They work hard to support our units by ensuring readiness. They work hard to keep each other safe as they work together.
Organizations across the Great Place are recognized on a regular basis. This week, I am excited to tell you about our Army family and Fort Hood unit that joined an “elite group of organizations that provide exemplary occupational safety and health protection that serve as a model for others.”
There are many qualities that make our service members, Department of Army civilians and their families stand out. Three qualities that come to mind are hard work, coming together and making a difference. These qualities are the way the military and their families’ make strides and improve the environment for all.
Last month, the Logistics Readiness Center-Hood received the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program Star Status. If you aren’t familiar with the Logistics Readiness Center, they provide services to include: Supply and services, equipment maintenance and transportation. There are 13 Logistic Readiness Centers across the 407th Army Field Support Brigade footprint.
As a part of the “Mighty 407th,” the Logistics Readiness Center–Hood conducts base operations and logistics support necessary to keep the largest active-duty armored post up and running. The Logistics Readiness Centers are aligned under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.
The Voluntary Protection Program is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiative that encourages both private industry and federal agencies to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses. The program utilizes a variety of different methods to include worksite analysis and training to minimize workplace injuries.
In 2010, a deadly accident at the Logistics Readiness Center caused the leadership at the time to focus and drill down to ensure a culture of safety. The process of reinforcing this safety culture took many steps from those first discussions, soon after the accident to this July.
On July 23, the Logistics Readiness Center will hold a ceremony as the organization is recognized for a commitment to safety and maintaining that culture in honor of that employee.
After seven years of hard work and commitment, the Logistics Readiness Center was able to fully integrate a culture of safety into their large and diverse workforce. This process included incorporating other units as they serve as the Center’s customers. The workforce was fully engaged at all levels of the organization.
A committee was created to maintain and support the Voluntary Protection Program while increasing engagement opportunities with Occupational Health, Industrial Hygiene and other outside safety and health professionals.
This premiere recognition is a testament to the leadership and employees of the Logistics Readiness Center here at the Great Place, and their efforts to develop and implement a quality safety and health management program. According to OSHA, this approach to employee protection can save lives, reduce injuries and illnesses, and promote cooperation and communication in the workplace.
As the Logistics Readiness Center continues to provide products and services wherever military operation require and support our soldiers, they remain committed to the safety, health and well-being of their employees.
This recognition shows the dedication and hard work to ensure a culture of safety while providing and synchronizing sustainment for our service members. Congratulations LRC-Hood as you serve as a model for other federal organizations.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald Correspondent. She lives at Fort Hood.
