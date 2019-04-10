I am an avid social media user.
I have a love/hate relationship with the connectivity. There are days I want to abandon it altogether and then realize I need it. I need it to keep up with friends and family across the world.
As military spouses, we provide a valuable resource to our peers, whether we know them or not.
The best way to stay connected, gather best practices and stay informed is the social space.
There are many military spouse pages on a variety of social platforms, and they provide an immense amount of value.
Most military spouses begin researching their upcoming duty station on Facebook as soon as possible. Your service member may come home and say, “It looks like we are going to …” and you immediately grab your phone, tablet or computer and start the searching.
First — who might you know at the new duty station? Second — who might you know that knows someone at your new duty station? Third — what spouses’ pages are out there?
What makes sense to join? Often the pages will have some sort of privacy settings to ensure you are connected to the military and the specific area. These are all for the safety of all users.
Normal operating mode for me is, I like the new installation pages across the platforms I am on.
When we were arriving here, I immediately liked all the Fort Hood official pages and then the spouses’ pages. From there, the search begins on who you are connected with that has either spent time at the installation or has friends at an installation.
Luckily, Facebook makes it very easy where you can search friends of friends. You can then engage with your mutual friend or their friends to connect you.
Of course, the ultimate first step is the “all out call” with the announcement on where you are headed. It is inevitable; you will have friends suggest people they know at your new duty station or have experiences from the time they spent there. This is truly a blessing. It allows you to ask questions and get the lay of the land before you even fill out your housing application.
There is so much information out there, but I caution you taht some of it can be interpreted differently, so do your due diligence. Make those official calls even if you think you have all the information. Confirm and sometimes confirm again.
The social space provides us a landscape that military spouses years ago did not have just with the tap of a keyboard. As easy as it is to stay behind the computer or on your smart phone, think about connecting on the phone with someone that you might know at your new duty station.
When we arrived here, I had many friends that had spent time here but didn’t really know anyone here personally at the time we moved. I had connected with a few ladies who lived in the neighborhood that were so gracious to answer my questions. I remember driving around the neighborhood we were told we would be living in once a house came available. I remember seeing a lady on her porch and starting up a conversation. She was so nice and at that moment, calmed that initial anxiety of the move. They ended up moving before we got our house, but her kindness sits with me. It reminds me that we have all experienced the highs and lows of permanent change of station season. It reminds me that we are all in this together, so to that person who may drive by and ask me questions as I sit on our porch, I will happily try and give back a little bit of calmness to the craziness of your move.
Do your research. Look out for each other. Connect with each other. Share best practices.
It’s what we do.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
