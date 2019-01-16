The past few weeks I have been feeling just a little off. The constant waiting game was getting to me and I wasn’t feeling at my best. Work was taking up a lot of my time. Things just seemed a little chaotic.
We all have these moments, days or sometimes weeks.
So Saturday morning I got up and gave myself a gift. I headed to what makes me whole — a yoga class. Everyone has their thing. For me, it is getting myself on my mat, moving mindfully and focusing on my breath.
As I walked into my home studio, I was overjoyed to see two dear friends who are also Fort Hood Good Neighbors. In my book, they are GREAT neighbors.
There was something about seeing their faces, hearing their voices and getting some much-welcomed hugs that instantly melted my stress away. I know we all have those folks in our lives that just being around them makes everything better. Well — this is how I feel about this couple.
As we chatted about Army life and what was new, they reminded me of all that is good. They reminded me that things get hectic, but we power through and find our way back to the peace and joy of each day no matter what it brings.
What struck me the most as we were talking about permanent changes of station, and the impact that has on our military families, is the strength that shines through our military children.
I spent some time after that yoga class and conversation thinking about the difficulties military kids face moving from one school to another every few years. As I thought about the making of new friends and saying goodbye to old pals — a topic I have written about in other columns — I wondered about their strength and perseverance.
I started thinking about our oldest child. She is a senior and will graduate with kids she has known and studied with for the past four years. Some that she has known through middle school. Others new to her in high school. Her military experience has had stability when it comes to education.
For our military kids that experience a permanent change of station in high school, everyday life can be challenging. It can be exciting. It can be a learning experience and it can also hit home and cause stress, especially when sports come into play.
Many of our senior leaders constantly recognize the sacrifice our military children make without even knowing they are making it. In almost every speech I have heard, the strength of our military children is mentioned.
Now that is something to think about.
Our military kids were born into this life. They don’t know anything different so it’s all pretty normal to them. It’s normal until they encounter children and make friends with kids who don’t move every so often. Kids who don’t experience a parent, or sometimes both parents, leave for long periods of time.
Each member of a military family sacrifices in different ways. Some ways we may not even really understand or grasp at the time, meaning as we are all dealing with our own individual sacrifices; there is some sort of comfort that comes from knowing you are not alone. My hope is that every encounter we have with each other reminds us that we are not alone.
As we move through this military life, we show our military children through our actions with them and with others the amazing gift we have been given. Although ever-changing, a true gift of life experiences that shape, guide and grow our military families as a whole.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.