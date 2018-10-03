I am not sure what transpired in the universe this past week, but something was just a little off. At least for me, so I decided to do something about it.
Perhaps it was the weather. Perhaps it was just the seasons beginning to change. Sometimes you just need a reboot.
So for me, a reboot means time with good friends.
My husband was traveling so I headed out of town to catch up with one of my best girlfriends.
You know the friend that you text with a million times a day even though you live in different states; the friend who you call on your commute to and from work because you just had to tell them something about your day, the friend who is there for a kind word, a good vent or just a big ol’ belly laugh. The friend that no matter what is always there.
Yep — that type of friend.
As we spent the weekend reminiscing and catching up, it made me miss my friendships.
This doesn’t mean that the friendships I have at our current duty station aren’t important. They are just different.
You know the friendships where you don’t have to do anything and you can say anything. The friendships that have stood the test of time and distance.
Like many military spouses, we make strong friendships at our assigned duty stations.
For me, I have made the greatest of friends, of which I am forever grateful.
As a military family, we move. We move often.
Moving means making new friends. Moving means goodbyes and hellos. It means starting over with new opportunities and unexpected challenges. All things I can appreciate.
The hardest thing about it all is being away from those greatest of friends.
For me, my military friendships are special because they have felt the feelings I am experiencing. They have gone through the same situations. They have waited for the phone to ring. They have waited for the homecomings and dreaded the “see you soon’s.”
There is something important about our non-military friendships, too. It provides perspective. It gives you a fresh outlook. It also allows you to share with someone that doesn’t know what military life is like.
Time with good friends is self care. It’s giving yourself a gift. Self care is important for everyone.
For military spouses, it is something more. It allows you to catch your breath and then breathe.
We inhale all the energy around us and exhale what is holding us back. We get rid of what isn’t serving us.
So find ways to give yourself self care.
For me, it is definitely time with my friends. Time is such a precious commodity for all of us, and it is a true gift when we can share our time together. It doesn’t cost us anything but it pays in dividends.
Find the time to connect and reconnect.
For some of us, the distance from our pals might be too vast, that we have to pick up the phone and grab a video chat in so at least you get to look at the person.
For others, it might be walking around the corner and grabbing a cup of coffee at the kitchen counter.
Find the time. Make the time. Our friendships fill our hearts and minds. They make us better and brighter.
Military spouses give of themselves every single day.
Time with good friends refill our tank with compassion, love and kindness plus a good dose of laughter makes for a healthier life, warmer heart and fuller spirit.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald Correspondent. She lives at Fort Hood.
