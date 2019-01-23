Last week, I noticed the deadline pop up for the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund — March 4. As I checked out their Facebook page, one of their posts talked about one of the III Corps commanding general’s rules — the Army is a people business. It’s rule number 25, if you were wondering.
As Army families, we look after and support our fellow military families. The Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund is just one of the many ways we support the military families here at Fort Hood.
In 1985, the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund was established. The private organization was designated to be a focal point for all scholarship activities for family members here on Fort Hood. The group is supervised by the garrison commander.
In the last five years, the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund has awarded 224 individuals more than $250,000 in scholarship funds.
Last year, 33 high school students, college-age dependents and spouses were awarded a total of more than $26,000. The awardees were comprised of 32 high school students receiving a total of $23,250 and one spouse receiving a total of $3,000.
There are a variety of requirements for eligibility.
If you are a high school applicant, you have to be a dependent child of a sponsor assigned to Fort Hood and live in the local area. There are specifications on the counties you must reside in.
If you are a military spouse who holds a high school diploma or equivalent, you have similar requirements.
There also some general requirements: All applicants must have a valid U.S. military identification card, must be accepted or expect to accepted by an institution of higher learning or already be enrolled in an accredited institution, must be working towards your first undergraduate degree or vocational certification and must not have previously been awarded a scholarship from the fund.
The way it works is once you apply, an outside selection committee evaluates all the applications. The process allows for awards being given based on academic merit, community contribution, letters of recommendation and a brief essay. All identifying information is removed from the application to include sponsor’s information.
Head over to the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship fund website for more information at www.fhamfmsf.com. You can also check out their Facebook page for specifics on the application process. Just remember, your application must be postmarked by March 4.
Back to the people aspect of this. Did you know some of the sponsors for the fund are organizations right here on post? The largest donations come from on-post organizations like the Fort Hood Area Thrift Shop and Fort Hood Spouses’ Club. Other organizations like the Heart of Hood gift shop and Fort Hood National Bank, the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn Foundation and the Armed Forces Financial Network also make a huge difference in supporting the education goal of military children and spouses.
This organization and the sponsors really show us how coming together can make such a big impact for our military families and their education goals. Every donation and volunteer hour supports our military children and spouses.
If you are the parent of a high school senior or you are a military spouse, take advantage of all the financial assistance available to further your education goals.
Make sure you have all the specific requirements and due dates nailed down so you can maximize the support to achieve your college degree or vocational training certifications.
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
